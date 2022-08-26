Acme Resources Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 170.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in June 2022 up 170.81% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 184.83% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 up 478.95% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Acme Resources shares closed at 19.85 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.84% returns over the last 6 months and 41.79% over the last 12 months.