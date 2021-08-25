Acme Resources Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 55.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in June 2021 down 55.94% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 down 1190.14% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 231.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Acme Resources shares closed at 12.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 60.87% over the last 12 months.