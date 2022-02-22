Acme Resources Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in December 2021 up 25.25% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 129.31% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 98.6% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020.

Acme Resources shares closed at 18.50 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.87% over the last 12 months.