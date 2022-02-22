Acme Resources Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Acme Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in December 2021 up 25.25% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 129.31% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 98.6% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020.
Acme Resources shares closed at 18.50 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.87% over the last 12 months.
|Acme Resources
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.98
|0.69
|2.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.98
|0.69
|2.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.91
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.89
|-1.91
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|2.43
|1.41
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|2.40
|1.43
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|2.35
|1.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|2.35
|1.23
|Tax
|0.42
|-0.10
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|2.45
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|2.45
|1.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.48
|2.45
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|25.74
|25.74
|25.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.95
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.95
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.95
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.95
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited