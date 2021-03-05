Acme Resources Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, down 60.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in December 2020 down 60.62% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020 down 67.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020 down 54.17% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2019.

Acme Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2019.

Acme Resources shares closed at 18.75 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.80% returns over the last 6 months