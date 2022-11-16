Acknit Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.17% from Rs. 54.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 158.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 25.98% over the last 12 months.