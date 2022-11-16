 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Acknit Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.17% from Rs. 54.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 158.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 25.98% over the last 12 months.

Acknit Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.29 74.80 54.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.29 74.80 54.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.67 49.40 33.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 1.20 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -2.38 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.00 1.68 1.74
Depreciation 0.81 0.80 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.25 20.10 17.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.50 4.00 1.13
Other Income 0.01 0.01 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.51 4.01 3.14
Interest 0.76 0.85 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.75 3.16 2.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.75 3.16 2.49
Tax 0.68 0.77 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.07 2.39 1.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.07 2.39 1.85
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 7.85 6.09
Diluted EPS 6.82 7.85 6.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 7.85 6.09
Diluted EPS 6.82 7.85 6.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am