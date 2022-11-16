English
    Acknit Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.29 crore in September 2022 up 16.17% from Rs. 54.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2021.

    Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

    Acknit Industri shares closed at 158.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 25.98% over the last 12 months.

    Acknit Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.2974.8054.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.2974.8054.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.6749.4033.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.131.200.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-2.38-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.001.681.74
    Depreciation0.810.800.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2520.1017.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.504.001.13
    Other Income0.010.012.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.514.013.14
    Interest0.760.850.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.753.162.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.753.162.49
    Tax0.680.770.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.072.391.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.072.391.85
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.827.856.09
    Diluted EPS6.827.856.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.827.856.09
    Diluted EPS6.827.856.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am