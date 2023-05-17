English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Acknit Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.98 crore, down 16.83% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.98 crore in March 2023 down 16.83% from Rs. 63.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 down 4.24% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2022.

    Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.75 in March 2022.

    Acknit Industri shares closed at 147.30 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -3.69% over the last 12 months.

    Acknit Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.9847.9063.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.9847.9063.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7027.0642.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.220.991.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.151.76-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.691.64
    Depreciation0.860.840.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6811.8419.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.653.723.17
    Other Income0.040.001.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.703.724.25
    Interest0.590.600.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.113.123.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.113.123.46
    Tax0.850.811.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.262.302.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.262.302.36
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.427.587.75
    Diluted EPS7.427.587.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.427.587.75
    Diluted EPS7.427.587.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: May 17, 2023 07:20 pm