Acknit Industri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore in March 2020 down 16.93% from Rs. 52.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020 down 23.69% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2019.

Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2019.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 64.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and -28.27% over the last 12 months.