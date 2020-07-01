App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Acknit Industri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore in March 2020 down 16.93% from Rs. 52.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020 down 23.69% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2019.

Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2019.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 64.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and -28.27% over the last 12 months.

Acknit Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations43.9641.0250.02
Other Operating Income----2.90
Total Income From Operations43.9641.0252.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.0525.0631.68
Purchase of Traded Goods0.251.150.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.38-3.251.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.211.411.65
Depreciation0.670.660.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.3513.8114.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.042.182.10
Other Income-0.650.481.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.392.663.39
Interest1.031.071.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.592.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.361.592.13
Tax0.380.400.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.981.191.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.981.191.59
Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.223.915.23
Diluted EPS3.223.915.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.223.915.23
Diluted EPS3.223.915.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear

