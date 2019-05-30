Acknit Industri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore in March 2019 up 16.62% from Rs. 45.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 26.61% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2019 up 15.56% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2018.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2018.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 92.10 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and 3.54% over the last 12 months.