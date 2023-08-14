English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Acknit Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.85 crore, down 33.36% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.85 crore in June 2023 down 33.36% from Rs. 74.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

    Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.85 in June 2022.

    Acknit Industri shares closed at 261.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.75% returns over the last 6 months and 77.54% over the last 12 months.

    Acknit Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.8552.9874.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.8552.9874.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.5529.7049.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.151.221.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.063.15-2.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.711.68
    Depreciation0.820.860.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0512.6820.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.573.654.00
    Other Income0.130.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.703.704.01
    Interest0.590.590.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.113.113.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.113.113.16
    Tax0.550.850.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.562.262.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.562.262.39
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.137.427.85
    Diluted EPS5.137.427.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.137.427.85
    Diluted EPS5.137.427.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!