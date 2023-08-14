Acknit Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.85 crore, down 33.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.85 crore in June 2023 down 33.36% from Rs. 74.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.85 in June 2022.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 261.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.75% returns over the last 6 months and 77.54% over the last 12 months.