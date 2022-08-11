 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acknit Industri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore, up 95.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore in June 2022 up 95.39% from Rs. 38.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022 up 104.6% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2021.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 144.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.

Acknit Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.80 63.71 38.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.80 63.71 38.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.40 42.09 24.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.20 1.13 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.38 -4.42 -4.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 1.64 1.47
Depreciation 0.80 0.81 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.10 19.28 14.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.00 3.17 1.67
Other Income 0.01 1.08 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.01 4.25 2.11
Interest 0.85 0.79 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.16 3.46 1.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.16 3.46 1.58
Tax 0.77 1.11 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.39 2.36 1.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.39 2.36 1.17
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 7.75 3.84
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.75 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 7.75 3.84
Diluted EPS 7.85 7.75 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
