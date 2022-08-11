Acknit Industri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore, up 95.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore in June 2022 up 95.39% from Rs. 38.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022 up 104.6% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2021.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 144.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.