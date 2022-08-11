English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Acknit Industri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore, up 95.39% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.80 crore in June 2022 up 95.39% from Rs. 38.28 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022 up 104.6% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022 up 68.18% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

    Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2021.

    Acknit Industri shares closed at 144.95 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.

    Acknit Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.8063.7138.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.8063.7138.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.4042.0924.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.201.130.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.38-4.42-4.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.641.47
    Depreciation0.800.810.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1019.2814.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.003.171.67
    Other Income0.011.080.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.014.252.11
    Interest0.850.790.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.163.461.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.163.461.58
    Tax0.771.110.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.392.361.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.392.361.17
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.857.753.84
    Diluted EPS7.857.753.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.857.753.84
    Diluted EPS7.857.753.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Acknit Industri #Acknit Industries Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
