Acknit Industri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore, up 52.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.28 crore in June 2021 up 52.79% from Rs. 25.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021 up 177.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021 up 35.55% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2020.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2020.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 115.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.85% returns over the last 6 months and 81.66% over the last 12 months.