Acknit Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 57.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.