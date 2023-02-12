English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Acknit Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acknit Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 57.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    Acknit Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.9063.2957.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.9063.2957.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.0637.6734.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.991.130.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.76-0.07-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.692.001.58
    Depreciation0.840.810.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8418.2519.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.723.502.61
    Other Income0.000.011.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.723.514.08
    Interest0.600.760.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.122.753.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.122.753.45
    Tax0.810.680.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.302.072.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.302.072.56
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.586.828.43
    Diluted EPS7.586.828.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.586.828.43
    Diluted EPS7.586.828.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited