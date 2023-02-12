Acknit Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.90 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 57.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

Acknit Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.43 in December 2021.

Read More

Acknit Industri shares closed at 150.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.