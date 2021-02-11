Acknit Industri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.09 crore in December 2020 up 9.92% from Rs. 41.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 86.06% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2020 up 23.49% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2019.

Acknit Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2019.

Acknit Industri shares closed at 84.40 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.29% returns over the last 6 months and 35.91% over the last 12 months.