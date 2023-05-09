ACGL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 114.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2023 up 55.48% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2022.

ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2022.

ACGL shares closed at 826.95 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -9.61% over the last 12 months.