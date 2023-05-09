English
    ACGL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 114.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2023 up 55.48% from Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2022.

    ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2022.

    ACGL shares closed at 826.95 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -9.61% over the last 12 months.

    Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.1086.10107.58
    Other Operating Income2.241.637.29
    Total Income From Operations137.3487.73114.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.2161.2969.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.58-1.5114.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8211.038.52
    Depreciation1.171.181.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5712.7811.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.992.969.63
    Other Income2.012.441.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.005.4111.28
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.985.3811.26
    Exceptional Items-----5.94
    P/L Before Tax9.985.385.32
    Tax2.251.280.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.734.104.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.734.104.97
    Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.696.738.16
    Diluted EPS12.696.738.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.696.738.16
    Diluted EPS12.696.738.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

