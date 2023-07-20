ACGL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.98 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.98 crore in June 2023 up 6.57% from Rs. 141.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2023 up 21.92% from Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.67 crore in June 2023 up 25.28% from Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022.

ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.61 in June 2022.

ACGL shares closed at 1,362.55 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.88% over the last 12 months.