    ACGL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.98 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.98 crore in June 2023 up 6.57% from Rs. 141.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2023 up 21.92% from Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.67 crore in June 2023 up 25.28% from Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022.

    ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.61 in June 2022.

    ACGL shares closed at 1,362.55 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.88% over the last 12 months.

    Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.98135.10140.12
    Other Operating Income--2.241.57
    Total Income From Operations150.98137.34141.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.1392.21107.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.482.58-6.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8612.8211.74
    Depreciation1.191.171.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2120.5719.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.117.999.02
    Other Income2.372.011.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4810.0010.55
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.469.9810.53
    Exceptional Items----0.86
    P/L Before Tax13.469.9811.39
    Tax3.362.253.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.107.738.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.107.738.28
    Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5912.6913.61
    Diluted EPS16.5912.6913.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5912.6913.61
    Diluted EPS16.5912.6913.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

