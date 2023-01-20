ACGL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.

ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2021.

ACGL shares closed at 858.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.