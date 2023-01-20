 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACGL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.

ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2021.

ACGL shares closed at 858.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.10 139.46 76.06
Other Operating Income 1.63 -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.73 139.46 76.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.29 105.29 63.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.51 -2.90 -11.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.03 11.28 9.91
Depreciation 1.18 1.17 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.78 18.29 9.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.96 6.33 3.43
Other Income 2.44 1.95 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.41 8.28 4.59
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.38 8.26 4.56
Exceptional Items -- 2.11 --
P/L Before Tax 5.38 10.37 4.56
Tax 1.28 2.63 1.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.10 7.73 3.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.10 7.73 3.41
Equity Share Capital 6.09 6.09 6.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.73 12.70 5.59
Diluted EPS 6.73 12.70 5.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.73 12.70 5.59
Diluted EPS 6.73 12.70 5.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

