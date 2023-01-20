English
    ACGL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.73 crore in December 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.

    ACGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2021.

    ACGL shares closed at 858.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.

    Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.10139.4676.06
    Other Operating Income1.63----
    Total Income From Operations87.73139.4676.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.29105.2963.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.51-2.90-11.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0311.289.91
    Depreciation1.181.171.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7818.299.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.966.333.43
    Other Income2.441.951.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.418.284.59
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.388.264.56
    Exceptional Items--2.11--
    P/L Before Tax5.3810.374.56
    Tax1.282.631.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.107.733.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.107.733.41
    Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7312.705.59
    Diluted EPS6.7312.705.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7312.705.59
    Diluted EPS6.7312.705.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm