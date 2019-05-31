Ace Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2019 down 30.1% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 73.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2018.

Ace Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2018.