Ace Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2019 down 30.1% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 73.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2018.
Ace Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2018.
|
|Ace Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|2.15
|2.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|2.15
|2.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.14
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.64
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.60
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.09
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.09
|0.82
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.08
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.08
|0.81
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|0.08
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|0.08
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.18
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.18
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.18
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.18
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited