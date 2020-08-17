Ace Software Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in June 2020 up 15.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 106.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019.
|Ace Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|1.91
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|1.91
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.28
|-0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.76
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.63
|3.48
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-2.66
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.51
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|--
|-2.14
|0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-2.15
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-2.15
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-2.15
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-2.15
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-4.59
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-4.59
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-4.59
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-4.59
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am