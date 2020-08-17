Ace Software Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in June 2020 up 15.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 106.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019.