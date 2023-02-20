Ace Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.85% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 604.69% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Ace Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|2.24
|2.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.13
|2.24
|2.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.13
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.68
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.54
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.32
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.32
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|-0.16
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|-0.16
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|-0.16
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|-0.16
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited