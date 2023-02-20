 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ace Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.85% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 604.69% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 2000% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
Ace Software
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.132.242.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.132.242.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.13-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.720.680.71
Depreciation0.060.050.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.281.541.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.15-0.14
Other Income0.250.080.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.32-0.08-0.06
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.32-0.08-0.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.32-0.08-0.06
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.32-0.08-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.32-0.08-0.06
Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.69-0.16-0.14
Diluted EPS0.69-0.16-0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.69-0.16-0.14
Diluted EPS0.69-0.16-0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ace Software #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm