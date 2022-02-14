Ace Software Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2021 down 6.45% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 60.12% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.