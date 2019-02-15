Ace Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 16.95% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 151.16% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2017.
|
|Ace Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.15
|2.03
|2.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.15
|2.03
|2.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.38
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.66
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.38
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.45
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.85
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.39
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.84
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.84
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited