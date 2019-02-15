Ace Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 16.95% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 151.16% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2017.