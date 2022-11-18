 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ace Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 237.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

 

Ace Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.79 2.39 2.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.79 2.39 2.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 -0.36 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.88 0.88
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.79 1.79 1.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.07 -0.45
Other Income 0.10 0.09 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.02 -0.03
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.00 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.00 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.00 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.00 -0.06
Minority Interest 0.06 0.06 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 0.06 0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.00 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.27 -- -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.00 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.27 -- -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ace Software #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm