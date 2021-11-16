Ace Software Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in September 2021 up 7.83% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 80.35% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.