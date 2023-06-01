English
    Ace Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Ace Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.943.202.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.943.202.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16--0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.601.081.02
    Depreciation0.090.180.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.421.591.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.36-0.42
    Other Income0.130.120.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.48-0.21
    Interest0.000.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.200.45-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.200.45-0.24
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.45-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.45-0.24
    Minority Interest---0.09-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.210.36-0.25
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.97-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.460.97-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.97-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.460.97-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

