 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ace Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 124.78% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

 

Ace Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.55 2.64 2.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.55 2.64 2.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -0.01 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.02 0.88 0.96
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.52 1.82 2.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.19 -0.91
Other Income 0.20 0.10 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.10 -0.74
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.12 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 -0.12 -0.77
Tax -- -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 -0.12 -0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 -0.12 -0.82
Minority Interest -0.01 -- 1.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.25 -0.12 1.00
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -1.74
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -1.74
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ace Software #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.