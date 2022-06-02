Ace Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 124.78% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.