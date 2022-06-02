Ace Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 124.78% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
|Ace Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.55
|2.64
|2.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.55
|2.64
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.01
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|0.88
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|1.82
|2.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.19
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.10
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.82
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|1.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.25
|-0.12
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.25
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.25
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.25
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.25
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited