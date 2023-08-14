English
    Ace Software Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 20.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2023 down 20.65% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 528.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 205.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Ace Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.901.942.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.901.942.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.16-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.600.88
    Depreciation0.080.090.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.541.421.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.33-0.07
    Other Income0.080.130.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.200.02
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.200.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.200.00
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.210.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.210.00
    Minority Interest0.00--0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.27-0.210.06
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.460.00
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.46--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.460.00
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.46--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

