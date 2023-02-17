 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ace Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 410.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Ace Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.20 2.79 2.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.20 2.79 2.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.13 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 0.92 0.88
Depreciation 0.18 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 1.79 1.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 -0.20 -0.19
Other Income 0.12 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.10 -0.10
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.45 -0.13 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.45 -0.13 -0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.45 -0.13 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.45 -0.13 -0.12
Minority Interest -0.09 0.06 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.36 -0.07 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited