Ace Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 410.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.
|
|Ace Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|2.79
|2.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|2.79
|2.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.13
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.92
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|1.79
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.20
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.10
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.45
|-0.13
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.45
|-0.13
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.45
|-0.13
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.45
|-0.13
|-0.12
|Minority Interest
|-0.09
|0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.36
|-0.07
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-0.27
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-0.27
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|-0.27
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|-0.27
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited