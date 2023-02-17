Ace Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 410.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Ace Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.