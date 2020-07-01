Ace Soft Export Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2020 up 5.07% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 1386.89% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020 down 1008.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
Ace Soft Export shares closed at 15.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Software Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|1.80
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|1.80
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.31
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.68
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.48
|1.47
|1.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-0.09
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.13
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|0.04
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|0.03
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|0.03
|0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|0.03
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|0.03
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|0.07
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|0.07
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|0.07
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|0.07
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am