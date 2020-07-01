Ace Soft Export Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in March 2020 up 5.07% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 1386.89% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020 down 1008.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 15.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.