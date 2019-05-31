Ace Soft Export Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2019 down 30.1% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 73.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2018.

Ace Soft Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2018.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 22.55 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.45% over the last 12 months.