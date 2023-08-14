English
    Ace Soft Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 1.11% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 1.11% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 618.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 311.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Ace Soft Export shares closed at 21.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.35% returns over the last 6 months and 47.63% over the last 12 months.

    Ace Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.901.951.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.901.951.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.16-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.740.65
    Depreciation0.080.090.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.541.271.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.31-0.03
    Other Income0.080.110.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.200.05
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.200.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.200.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.200.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.200.05
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.430.11
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.430.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.430.11
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.430.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

