Ace Soft Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 1.11% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 618.71% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 311.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 21.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.35% returns over the last 6 months and 47.63% over the last 12 months.