Ace Soft Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.13 2.24 2.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.13 2.24 2.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.13 -0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.72 0.68 0.71 Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.28 1.54 1.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.15 -0.14 Other Income 0.25 0.08 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 -0.08 -0.06 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 -0.08 -0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.32 -0.08 -0.06 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -0.08 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -0.08 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 -0.16 -0.14 Diluted EPS 0.69 -0.16 -0.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.69 -0.16 -0.14 Diluted EPS 0.69 -0.16 -0.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited