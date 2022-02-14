Ace Soft Export Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2021 down 6.45% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 60.12% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.
Ace Soft Export shares closed at 20.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Software Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.15
|2.09
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.15
|2.09
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.67
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|1.73
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.36
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.39
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited