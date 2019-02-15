Ace Soft Export Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 16.95% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 151.16% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Ace Soft Export EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2017.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 22.60 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.14% over the last 12 months.