Ace Soft Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 237.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 19.90 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and 23.22% over the last 12 months.