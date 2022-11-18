English
    Ace Soft Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 237.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Ace Soft Export shares closed at 19.90 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and 23.22% over the last 12 months.

    Ace Software Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.792.392.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.792.392.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.36-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.880.88
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.791.791.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.07-0.45
    Other Income0.100.090.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.02-0.03
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.00-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.00-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.00-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.00-0.06
    Minority Interest0.060.060.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.070.060.05
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.00-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.27---0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.00-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.27---0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm