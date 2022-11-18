Ace Soft Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 237.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
Ace Soft Export shares closed at 19.90 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and 23.22% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Software Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.79
|2.39
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.79
|2.39
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.36
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.88
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.79
|1.79
|1.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.07
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.09
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.02
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.06
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.00
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|--
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.00
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|--
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited