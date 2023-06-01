Ace Soft Export Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Ace Soft Export shares closed at 21.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 2.44% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Software Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.94
|3.20
|2.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.94
|3.20
|2.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|--
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|1.08
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.18
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.42
|1.59
|1.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.36
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.12
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.48
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.45
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.45
|-0.24
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.45
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.45
|-0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.09
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.21
|0.36
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.97
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.97
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.97
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.97
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited