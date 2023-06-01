Ace Soft Export Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in March 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 21.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 2.44% over the last 12 months.