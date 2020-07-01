Ace Soft Export Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, up 54.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in March 2020 up 54.75% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 3.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 137.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
Ace Soft Export shares closed at 15.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Software Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.82
|2.25
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.82
|2.25
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.31
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.10
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.78
|2.12
|1.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.83
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.17
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.66
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.68
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.68
|-0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.68
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.68
|-0.24
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|--
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|-0.68
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-1.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-1.46
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-1.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-1.46
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am