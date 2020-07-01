Ace Soft Export Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, up 54.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in March 2020 up 54.75% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 3.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 137.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 15.70 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.