Ace Soft Export Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2023 down 20.65% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 528.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 205.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Ace Soft Export shares closed at 21.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.35% returns over the last 6 months and 47.63% over the last 12 months.