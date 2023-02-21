 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ace Soft Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ace Software Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 410.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Ace Soft Export EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021. Ace Soft Export shares closed at 17.75 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.80% over the last 12 months.
Ace Software Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.202.792.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.202.792.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.13-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.080.920.88
Depreciation0.180.160.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.591.791.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.36-0.20-0.19
Other Income0.120.100.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-0.10-0.10
Interest0.030.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.45-0.13-0.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.45-0.13-0.12
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.45-0.13-0.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.45-0.13-0.12
Minority Interest-0.090.06--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.36-0.07-0.12
Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.97-0.27-0.25
Diluted EPS0.97-0.27-0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.97-0.27-0.25
Diluted EPS0.97-0.27-0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ace Soft Export #Ace Software Exports #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am