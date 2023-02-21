Ace Soft Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.20 2.79 2.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.20 2.79 2.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.13 -0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.08 0.92 0.88 Depreciation 0.18 0.16 0.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.59 1.79 1.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 -0.20 -0.19 Other Income 0.12 0.10 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.10 -0.10 Interest 0.03 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.45 -0.13 -0.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.45 -0.13 -0.12 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.45 -0.13 -0.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.45 -0.13 -0.12 Minority Interest -0.09 0.06 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.36 -0.07 -0.12 Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25 Diluted EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25 Diluted EPS 0.97 -0.27 -0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited