Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Men Engg Works Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 3.94% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 322.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 282.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 68.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.03% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Men Engg Works Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.16
|1.07
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.16
|1.07
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.86
|0.85
|3.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.17
|0.40
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.17
|0.40
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.17
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|0.17
|0.40
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|0.13
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|0.13
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|0.41
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|0.41
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|0.41
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|0.41
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
