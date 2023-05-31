English
    Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Men Engg Works Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 3.94% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 322.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 282.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 68.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ace Men Engg Works Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.161.074.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.161.074.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.860.853.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.730.170.40
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.730.170.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.730.170.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.730.170.40
    Tax--0.040.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.730.130.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.730.130.33
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.370.411.07
    Diluted EPS-2.370.411.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.370.411.07
    Diluted EPS-2.370.411.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm