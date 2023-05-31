Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 3.94% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 322.64% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 282.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 68.81 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.71% returns over the last 6 months and 72.03% over the last 12 months.