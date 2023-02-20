Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ace Men Engg Works Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 34.27% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Ace Men Engg Wo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.
|Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 70.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 75.75% over the last 12 months.
|Ace Men Engg Works Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|1.21
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|1.21
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.85
|0.89
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.25
|0.25
|Tax
|0.04
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|0.18
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|0.18
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.59
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.59
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|0.59
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|0.59
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited