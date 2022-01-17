Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 232.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2021 up 232.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 72.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Ace Men Engg Wo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 26.95 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -19.79% over the last 12 months.