Ace Men Engg Wo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 1991.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Ace Men Engg Wo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Ace Men Engg Wo shares closed at 33.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.04% returns over the last 6 months and 84.01% over the last 12 months.