ACE Integrated Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 59.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2023 up 59.47% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 123.35% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

ACE Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

ACE Integrated shares closed at 37.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.13% over the last 12 months.